What's News Today: December 12, 2018

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys holds an information session today for those interested in technology training. The program helps people 17 and older gain skills for a career in the tech industry. Today's session begins at 10 a.m. at the Roanoke Jobs Campus on Melrose Avenue.

The Bedford County Broadband Authority holds a public hearing tonight at the proposed public-private partnership for broadband service. The County received a proposal from Blue Ridge Tower to provide fixes wireless service. The proposal calls for Blue Ridge Tower to build nine internet towers. The board is expected to vote on the proposal in January.

Trash service for some is different, this week, because of the snow. If you live in the southeastern quadrant of Blacksburg, your trash and recycling will be picked up today. You are asked to have your trash at the curb by 7 a.m. In Vinton, if you're normal collection day is Tuesday or Wednsday, it will be collected today.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting today. It will meet in closed session to talk about the County Administrator position. Carl Boggess announced in May he would retire at the end of the year.

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce holds a workforce summit today. It will include a panel discussion on the role of the private sector in regional talent development and an update to the 2017 Job Availability Report.

The man accused of shooting an 18-year-old is expected to enter a plea in court today. Denke Gaither is charged with murder in the death of Atlante Dent. As we've reported, Dent was shot and killed outside of a home on Delaware Avenue in Roanoke in November of last year.

