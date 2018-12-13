What's News Today: December 13, 2018

Celebrities in Lynchburg will shop til they drop to help families struggling with hunger. They will have 60 seconds to put as much food as they can in their shopping cart to benefit the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Mayor Treney Tweedy, as well as the head coaches of E.C. Glass and Heritage High Schools will take part.

Enjoy coffee with a cop this morning in Ferrum. Members of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office will be at the Dairy Queen from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.

The Radford Army Ammunition Plant holds a public meeting tonight. Leaders will talk about modernization and environmental projects, as well as compliance and corrective actions. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Christiansburg Public Library.

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine will take part in a roundtable discussion in northern Virginia this morning. They will talk about cybersecurity, national security, tax reform and more.

The City of Roanoke will help businesses prepare for a disaster or emergency. The seminar will talk about emergency planning, best practices for preparing and tools available.



