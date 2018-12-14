What's News Today: December 14, 2018

The Profiles of Honor Tour comes to Martinsville starting today. The traveling exhibit shows the state's role in World Wars I and II, telling the stories of Virginians who served in both conflicts. The travelling exhibit will be parked at the Virginia Museum of Natural History today and tomorrow. It's open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Lynchburg Police Department holds a swearing-in ceremony today. Eight officers will join the department. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. in Council Chambers.

Virginia Tech holds its fall commencement today. More than 2,400 students will receive their degrees today. Computer Science is the most popular major, followed by business information technology and electrical engineering.

The Lynchburg Humane Society is offering adoption specials. The Jingle All the Way Home promotion offers adoptions for dogs at half price. Cats and kittens are free. All animals are spayed or neutered and have all of their initial vaccinations. The promotion continues through Sunday.

Students attending Virginia Virtual Academy will gather today for a sock drive. They will collect socks for veterans and the homeless. Students in the online school meet periodically to give back to the community.

