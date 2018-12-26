What's News Today: December 26, 2018

Christmas tree recycling begins today in Martinsville. Now through January 11th, you can place your live tree at the curb for pickup. The trees will be ground into mulch for use in the community. Trees will be picked up through January 11th.

Work zones, suspended for holiday travel, will be re-instated today. Lane closures on interstates and other major roads will begin returning at noon today. Those will be lifted again next week for New Year's Day.

Because of the holiday, trash collection is changing in several cities this week. In Roanoke, Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected today. Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be collected on Thursday. Thursday routes will be collected on Friday. In Blacksburg, Tuesday trash will be collected today. In Christiansburg, trash normally collected on Monday and Wednesday will be picked up today. Tuesday's and Thursday's will be collected on Thursday. In Martinsville, trashed normally collected on Tuesday will be picked up today.

