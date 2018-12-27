What's News Today: December 27, 2018

Because of the holiday, trash collection is changing in several cities this week. In Roanoke, Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be collected today. Thursday routes will be collected tomorrow. In Christiansburg, trash normally collected Tuesday and Thursday will be collected today.

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors will meet tonight. It will discuss holding a public hearing about the county's noise ordinance. It will also talk about renewing the franchise agreement with Shenandoah Cable.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.