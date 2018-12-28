What's News Today: December 28, 2018

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Real estate and personal property taxes are due today in Wythe County. The board approved an extension last month from the original December 5th due date. The Treasurer's Office will be open until 6 p.m. to accept payments. You can also mail your payments or pay online.

If you are interested in foster a pet, Angels of Assisi will hold an orientation session today. Foster care gives you a chance to care for an animal that is not ready for adoption or for those who can't make a long-term commitment. It starts at 4 p.m. at the Towne Square Petco.



