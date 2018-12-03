What's News Today: December 3, 2018

Roanoke City Council will receive a presentation about the Parks and Recreation Department's Master Plan. Leaders will talk about the city trails, staffing levels, recreation centers and ways to make the department fiscally sustainable.

Rolling lane closures are expected this week on Virginia Street and Florida Avenue in Lynchburg. Crews will install fiber optic lines.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force will dedicate a new Children's Advocacy Center Unit today. The unit brings together the people and services a child needs during investigations in a supportive and safe environment.

Roanoke County lights its Christmas Tree tonight. Students from Penn Forest Elementary School will sing Christmas carols. There's also a marshmallow roast and the Christmas Barrel Train. The fun gets underway at 6:30 p.m. at the South County Library.

Help make Christmas bright for needy families in Franklin County. TNT Auto Body Repair will have its COOL BUS at the Walmart in Rocky Mount today from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., collecting non-perishable food and toys. All items will go to Operation Christmas Tree, which is sponsored by the Sheriff's Office.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.