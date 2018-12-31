What's News Today: December 31, 2018

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

VDOT will lift work zone and lane closures on many interstates and major roads today for the New Year's Holiday. Closures will be lifted starting at noon. Lane closures will return on Wednesday at noon.

Downtown Roanoke is home to the Big Lick Celebration. Thousands will watch live bands, enjoy games at the Pinball Museum and watch the star rise at midnight. Tickets start at $10. Festivities get underway at 7:30 p.m.

The Academy Center of the Arts holds a New Years Eve Bash. There will be music, dancing and champagne toast. Tickets start at $22.

Celebrate the start of 2019 at the Peaks of Otter Lodge. There will be a dinner buffet, dancing and a champagne toast at midnight.

Celebration New Years at Noon. It's a family friendly event with inflatables, balloon art, a magic show and more. There will be a bouncy ball drop at noon. It's from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Berglund Center. Tickets are $11.

