What's News Today: December 4, 2018

The right turn lane at the intersection of Leesville and Timberlake Roads will close today through the end of the week. Crews will build a retaining wall. The lane closure will take place daily after rush hour, reopening each evening.

An art show opens today, honoring VTC School of Medicine retiring dean Cynda Johnson. The Influence of Women features nearly five dozen artists, including students from Hollins University. There is an opening reception, which will serve as Johnson's retirement party tonight at the school from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The exhibits will remain on display until March 1st.

Danville City Council will vote to receive money from issuing bonds. The bonds were issued in July for capital improvements. Some of the money will go to equipment for the fire department, improvements to the River District and Danville Utilities upgrades.

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance holds its annual Pancakes and Politics Breakfast this morning. Legislators from Central Virginia will be there to talk about the outlook for the 2019 Legislative Session that begins next month.

The Roanoke man, who was shot by a Roanoke police officer while resisting arrest will enter a plea in court today. James Kasey is charged with assault and battery of a law enforcement officer and attempting to disarm a police officer. On August 1st, officers responded to a domestic disorder on Cove Road. As two officers attempted to arrest Kasey, he refused to comply and started fighting them.

The Roanoke County Board of Supervisors will get an update on the county's real estate reassessment. Assessed value as of November 15th has increased three percent for residential property and four percent for commercial. Notices will be mailed to property owners on December 28th.



