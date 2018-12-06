What's News Today: December 6, 2018

Virginia Western Community College holds an information session tonight about the Community College Access Program. The program provides up to three years of tuition for Roanoke Valley high school graduates who meet requirements. Tonight's meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. in Whitman Theater.

Captain Andy Seiler of the Salvation Army of the Roanoke Valley will ring the bell for 48 straight hours, starting at 10 a.m. this morning. The Salvation Army says donations are down $50,000 compared with this time last year. If you would like to encourage Captain Seiler and make a donation, you will find him at the Bonsack Walmart Supercenter in Roanoke County. If you would like to volunteer, to ring the bell, contact the Salvation Army.

Virginia First Lady Pamela Northam will visit the Roanoke Valley as part of Computer Science Education Week. She will visit East Salem Elementary, visiting classrooms and participating in robotics and coding activities.

Governor Northam will make a stop in Roanoke today. He will be at the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute for a naming announcement The announcement will be made at 10 a.m.

Traffic will be down to one lane at the intersection of Mayflower Drive and Bradley Drive in Lynchburg. Crews will work on a water main. Traffic will be down to one lane. Nearby homes and businesses may lose water service. Work is expected to happen between 1 p.m and 4 p.m.

Total Action for Progress holds Home Sweet Home: Homebuyer Happy Hour today at Soaring Ridge Brewery. You'll learn how the organization helps first-time homebuyers, talk to realtors and home inspectors and learn the things to avoid. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Star City Reads will make an announcement, this morning, about a new component of the program. It is a collaboration of 30 community partners, working together to make sure all Roanoke children are proficient in reading by third grade.

Get in the holiday spirit at the Westlake Towne Center's Christmas Celebration and Tree Lighting. There's a live Nativity, refreshments, crafts and Santa will arrive by fire truck. Activities get underway at 5:30 p.m. The tree will be lit at 7 p.m.

The Town of Vinton holds its annual Christmas Parade. The parade route is the same as years past, but will go in the opposite direction. Before the parade, the town's Christmas Tree will be lit at the Municipal Building at 6 p.m. There's also entertainment there until the parade begins at 7 p.m. After the parade, go to the Vinton Farmers' Market for free hot chocolate and s'mores. You are encouraged to arrive early as streets will begin to close at 6 p.m.

Eat out tonight and help a local non-profit. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., 10 percent of sales at the Wendy's on Franklin Street in Christiansburg will go to the Intellectual Disabilities Agency of the New River Valley.

The Roanoke Valley Regional Fire and EMS Academy holds a graduation ceremony today. 31 recruits have spent the last 18 weeks, learning basic firefighting skills and emergency medical service instruction. There are 13 graduates from Roanoke County, 15 from Roanoke City and three from Salem.

