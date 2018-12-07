What's News Today: December 7, 2018

North Cross School celebrates Computer Science Education Week. Students will take part in Hour of Code. Students will take part in a computer coding activity as part of the global event. It was started to expand access to computer science and increased participation.

The William Byrd High School Air Force Jr. ROTC will commemorate the 77th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor. The group will hold a flag retirement ceremony this morning.

Mission BBQ will pay tribute to World War II Veterans today. Veterans will receive a free meal today.

Dickens of a Christmas gets underway in downtown Roanoke tonight. Dozens of vendors will be set up. The city will light its Christmas Tree. Events run from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The tree lighting is at 6:20 p.m. You can watch it live here on 10 News.

The Winter Lights Festival returns to Blacksburg Friday night. Jonathan Kegges will be there to light the town's Christmas Tree. There's also an art walk, music and parade. Festivities run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can watch the tree lighting here on 10 News tonight at 5:45 p.m.

Head to Downtown Salem for its annual Christmas Parade. Enjoy the floats, marching bands and, of course, Santa Claus. The city will light its Christmas Tree at the Farmers' Market at 6 p.m. The parade begins at 6:30 p.m.

The City of Roanoke holds a public meeting today for non-profits. Organization asking for money during the upcoming budget cycle will need to attend the meeting to learn about the steps and documentation needed to submit an application.

Virginia Episcopal School will celebrate Women in Science toinght. Dr. Shaunna Morrison will talk about her work with NASA and the Mars Curiosity Rover Chemistry and Mineralogy Team. The discussion begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Lynchburg campus.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.