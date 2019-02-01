What's News Today, February 1, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Sweet Briar College kicks off Black History Month with a night of worship and music. A Richmond trio, RESOUND, will perform, as well as the LU Praise from Liberty University and several other groups. The event begins at 7 p.m. in the Babcock Fine Arts Center.

Former Virginia Governor George Allen begins his Redistricting Town Hall Tour today. He will hold town hall meetings in five cities, talking about the need for non-partisan and transparent redistricting. He will get ideas from voters and share his experiences. He will make stops in Fredericksburg and Chesapeake today, before travelling to Charlottesville, Roanoke and Bristol tomorrow. He will stop at the Hollins Branch Library in Roanoke County at noon.

Students in Giles County Schools will get free breakfast today and every Friday this month. This is possible from a grant from No Kid Hungry/Share Our Strength.

Today is the deadline for students in Kindergarten through 12th grade to submit their art of the Virginia Lottery for the Thank a Teacher Art Contest. The art could appear on thank-you notes that will be given to teachers during National Teacher Appreciation Week. Winners will receive $1,000 for their school's art department and a $150 gift card.

Johnson Health Center will host its annual Give Kids a Smile event. Free dental services will be given to children who are uninsured. The Centers for Disease Control says more than 300,000 Virginia children suffer from untreated dental decay. You do need an appointment for treatment.

