What's News Today: February 12, 2018

The trial for the founder of a local non-profit that works to fight crime is scheduled to take place this morning. Roanoke Peacemakers founder, Shawn Hunter, is charged with harassment by computer and two addition misdemeanors. Police say the charges stem from a nude photo he sent to a woman. Hunter says he meant to send it to someone else.

The New River Health District holds two flu clinics today. The Montgomery County health department will hold one at its office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Another takes place at the Floyd County Health Department from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The vaccine is available to those three and older on a first-come, first-served basis.

A bridge closure could impact your late night travels on Interstate 81. This week, from midnight to 5 a.m., crews will work to remove the bridge over exit 150B. If you are trying to travel on Route 220 north, you will need to take exit 150A to Gateway Crossing. Then, take the roundabout to Route 11 south and turn right at the light. Message boards will be in place.

The Liberty University School of Law's annual Income Tax Assistance Program continues this week. Services are available to those who file individually or married filing jointly, who have income of less than $54,000. To take part, you will need to have a photo ID, social security card and your tax information. The service is available this week from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Green Hall.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will meet tonight to talk about its Capital Improvement Plan. The board will look to add countywide broadband to the plan and could remove the new County Administration Building.

Salem City Council will vote today on establishing fees for emergency medical services provided by the city. Fees will be ambulance response and treatment and basic and advanced life support.

Governor Ralph Northam will join President Trump and other member administration officials, as well as state and local officials from across the country at the White House today for a briefing on infrastructure. Governor Northam will advocate for money for the Port of Virginia, improving the Interstate 81 corridor and universal broadband.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.