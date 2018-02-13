What's News Today: February 13, 2018

The New River Health District holds a flu clinic today at the Pulaski and Radford Health Departments. The flu vaccine will be given to anyone three and older. The clinic runs from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Pulaski and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Radford. The free shots will be given on a first-come first-served basis.

The Salem School Board will receive a presentation about teacher pay. Comparing salaries in the Roanoke Valley, teachers with 10 years or less experience are paid more than other school systems. But, pay lags behind others in the region for those with ten to 30 years of experience.

Martinsville City Council will get information today on reverting from a city to a town. The town manager of South Boston will give information on its experience. South Boston was the first Virginia city to revert to a town, filing notice in 1990, transitioning in 1995. Martinsville first talked about reverting to a town or consolidating with Henry County during its strategic planning meeting last March.

A lane of Interstate 581 will be closed weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will work to install a guardrail between Peters Creek Road and Hershberger Road. Work is expected to wrap up in the middle part of next month.

A bridge closure could impact your late night travels on Interstate 81. This week, from midnight to 5 a.m., crews will work to remove the bridge over exit 150B. If you are trying to travel on Route 220 north, you will need to take exit 150A to Gateway Crossing. Then, take the roundabout to Route 11 south and turn right at the light. Message boards will be in place.

