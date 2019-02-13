What's News Today: February 13, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance holds its first Business at Breakfast of the year. Business leaders will learn about implementing workplace wellness initiatives.

Rockbridge County Schools will hold an ALICE Awareness Night. ALICE stands for alert, Lockdown, inform counter and evacuate. Members of the training team and school systems will provide an overview of the training and talk about how it will be presented to students in different grade levels. Tonight's meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Rockbridge County High School.

We will learn more today about this year's Blue Ridge Marathon. Event organizers will talk about the history of the event, announce surprises for this year and the music lineup for Down by Downtown. This is the tenth year for "America's Toughest Road Marathon."

The Danville woman, charged with robbery and accessory after a homicide will be sentenced today. According to the commonwealth, Pierre Dixon, who faces a capital murder charge, told Sharika Murphy to lure Antwoine Rucker to the Innkeeper Hotel so Dixon could rob him. Dixon was sentenced earlier this week to life in prison.

Roanoke City Parks and Rec, along with volunteers, will be working on the Murray Run Greenway today. That portion of the trail was heavily damaged from the heavy rain associated with Hurricane Michael.

The Burton Center for Arts and Technology will donate 15 refurbished computers to the Blue Ridge Autism and Achievement Center. The students will install the equipment today.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.