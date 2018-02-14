What's News Today: February 14, 2018

The Town of Vinton will unveil new LOVE sculpture today. The slogan "Virginia is for Lovers" was first used by the Virginia State Travel Service in 1969 and the slogan has been around ever since. The unveiling takes place at 11:30 a.m. at the Vinton War Memorial.

The New River Health District holds a free flu vaccine clinic today in Giles County. Anyone three and older can get a shot at the health department from 9 a.m. to noon. The State Health Department says flu activity remains widespread in the Commonwealth.

Part of Route 775 in Franklin County is closed due to railroad bridge repairs. The repairs are taking place about a quarter or a mile southwest of Wirtz Road. It is expected to reopen by the end of next week.

A bridge closure could impact your late night travels on Interstate 81 in Botetourt County. This week, from midnight to 5 a.m., crews will work to remove the bridge over exit 150B. If you are trying to travel on Route 220 north, you will need to take exit 150A to Gateway Crossing. Then, take the roundabout to Route 11 south and turn right at the light. Message boards will be in place.

The Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets ambassador, Growley II, will ask his sweetheart, Bracey the dog, to be his date to the Military Ball. Growley II is the canine ambassador for the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets and has been on campus since 2016. The Military Ball is the Corps of Cadets' winter formal and celebrate the senior class.



