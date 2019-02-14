What's News Today: February 14, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The patients at Carilion Children's Hospital will get special visitors today. Several players from the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs will visit with them, doing Valentine's Day crafts.

Many restaurants having Valentine's Day deals today. Enjoy Family Date Night at McAlister's Deli today. Kids 12 and under will eat free. For each paying adult, you can get two free kids entrees. At Carrabas, you can get a four-course dinner for two starting at $45. At Chili's, a four course meal starts at $25 with the Grand Romance margarita costing $5.

Staff from Ben Cline and Morgan Griffith's office will hold mobile office hours today. A member of Cline's staff will be at the Bath County Courthouse today at 11:30 a.m. and Highland County Library at 2:30 p.m. to help people with problems they have with a federal agency. Representatives from Griffith's office will be at the Town of Pearisburg Offices from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the Radford Public Library from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and the Wythe County Sheriff's Office from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Today is the deadline for farmers to sign up for financial assistance. It's available for those impacted by trade tariffs in 2018. The Market Facilitation Program is administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

