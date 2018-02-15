What's News Today: February 15, 2018

Roanoke City Schools holds a community meeting about the opioid epidemic. The school system encourages all parents to attend. You will hear from representatives from Carilion Clinic, Virginia State Police and the Roanoke Prevention Alliance. Tonight's meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at Patrick Henry High School.

The Franklin County sheriff's Office holds a Citizens Response to an Active Shooter Event seminar tonight. The discussion will focus on what you should do. The event begins at 6 p.m. at the Franklin Center. You do need to pre-register.

The Liberty University's student Osteopathic Medical Association holds a pancake lunch today. For $5 you will get all you can eat pancakes. Proceeds from the event will go to the Thomas Hartman Center for Parkinson's Research. Lunch runs from noon to 3 p.m. in the Center for Medical and Health Science.

Washington and Lee University holds a discussion today on the shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, S.C. The authors of the book "We Are Charleston" will take part in the discussion. It's free to attend tonight at 6 p.m. in Stackhouse Theatre.

Spring Wildfire Season begins today in Virginia. It marks the beginning of the 4 p.m. Burning Law, which prohibits open burning between midnight and 4 p.m. and on days where weather conditions could allow a fire to escape. According to the state, more than 60 percent of wildfire in the commonwealth happen in the spring.

Pittsylvania County and the Town of Chatham will make an economic development announcement this morning at 11 a.m. at the county administration building. Deputy Secretary of Commerce and Trade, Brian Ball, will be there.

Lane closure are possible today on Interstate 81 both north and southbound today between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Crews will inspect the bridge at mile marker 142.

