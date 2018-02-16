What's News Today: February 16, 2018

Angels of Assisi, local humane societies and SPCAs will hold an "Adopt Local" pet adoption event starting today. Through Sunday, the organizations will set up at the PetSmart on Franklin Road in Roanoke County. Today's hours are 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. They will also be there from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. tomorrow and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

R. S. Payne Elementary School in Lynchburg holds its annual "I Love Math Day." People from the community will talk to the students about how they use math in their careers. An awards ceremony, workshops with parents and hand-on activities are some of the other events taking place throughout the day.

The Liberty University School of Law's annual Income Tax Assistance Program continues continues today and tomorrow. Services are available to those who file individually or married filing jointly, who have income of less than $54,000. To take part, you will need to have a photo ID, social security card and your tax information. The service is available today from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Green Hall.

