What's News Today: February 18, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Construction begins today on the Blacksburg Rotary Mountain Bike Skills Park. The park will include more than 3,500 feet of downhill trails with obstacles, giving beginners the chance to learn how to manuever the terrain, while advanced riders perfect their skills. The park on Brush Mountain, off Meadowbrook Drive is expected to be finished by mid-April.

We have a traffic alert for you this morning in Lexington. Part of West Washington Street will be closed to traffic this week. Crews will work to upgrade the water main.

Liberty University's School of Law hosts Income Tax Assistance services starting today. To qualify for the service, your household income must be lower that $54,000. The Service is offered weekdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through March 5th. You do not need an appointment.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.