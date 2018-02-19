What's News Today: February 19, 2018

The Science Museum of Western Virginia will welcome several middle school students today from New Tech @ Gereau. Staff from the museum have worked with the students to create an atom model. Six of those will become temporary exhibits at the museum. This exhibit is the first time the museum has collaborated with younger students for an exhibit.

The Martinsville Library holds a job search workshop today. The topic of discussion today is Job Success. Another session takes place next Monday on Business Etiquette. The session starts at 1 p.m.



