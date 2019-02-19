What's News Today: February 19, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

A man, who served on death row in Virginia, for a crime many believe he did not commit, talks about his experience at Roanoke College. Joseph Giarratano was paroled in December of 2017. He now works for the Innocence Project at the UVA Law School. The discussion begins tonight at 7:30 p.m. in Wortmann Ballroom.

Roanoke City Council could vote today to adopt the city's first strategic plan. The plan state the community vision and identifies seven strategic areas, including education, community safety and economy. It outlines the responsibilities of city administration and ways to measure success. Council could also vote to change the name of the Jackson Park Branch Library to Belmont Branch Library and Jackson Park to Belmont Park. This follows Roanoke City Schools changing the name of Stonewall Jackson Middle School.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors could award a contract for construction of a pedestrian bridge in Ferrum. The bridge would cross the Norfolk-Southern tracks on Route 40, allowing for safe crossing, especially for students. The cost is $1.4 million, which will be shared by the state, county and Ferrum College, which is contributing $175,000.

Staff from Senator Tim Kaine's Connects Office will hold office hours in Martinsville today. You can discuss issues and concerns from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Martinsville Public Library.

Total Action for Progress holds its annual Black History Month Celebration. Several members of the community will be honored. The celebration begins this morning at 10 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church.

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors could approve a budget for the county's Pet Center. The county took over management of the center this year from the Lynchburg Humane Society. As we've reported, the board did not take action last month on the shelter's proposed budget. The budget it will propose tonight is less than the one proposed last month.

If you're looking for a job, head to the Greater Roanoke Community Job Fair today. Dozens of employers will be there, talking about open positions and accepting applications. The fair runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Anchor of Hope Community Center.

