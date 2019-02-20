What's News Today: February 20, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Due to today's winter weather, recycle pickup is being rescheduled in Lexington. Crews will make today's run on Friday.

Senator Mark Warner begins a three day tour through Southwest Virginia. He will visit Feeding America Southwest Virginia this morning, talk about ways to combat food deserts. In the afternoon, he will visit the Booker T. Washington National Monument in Hardy before stopping at the Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre in Henry County.

The Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation will announce the winner of the Golden Apple Award tonight. The foundation says this is the single highest honor presented to a teacher in the county. The will will receive $3,000 and the use of a new car for one year. In addition, Red Apple and Green Apple awards will also be given.

The U.S. Navy Concert Band will perform tonight in Blacksburg. It's part of a ten state, 25 city tour. The band will present a wide array of marches, patriotic selections, transcriptions and more. The concert begins at 7 p.m. in the Blacksburg High School Auditorium.

