What's News Today: February 21, 2018

VDOT holds a design public hearing tonight about improvements to Route 221 at Route 8 in Floyd. Two crosswalks on Route 8 will be upgraded, with two new crosswalks being added to Route 221. Flashing lights will also be installed to alert drivers. The hearing runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Floyd County Administration Offices.

A ribbon cutting takes place today for Pain Care Center of Madison Heights. The clinic offers pain care treatments and procedures including behavioral and addiction counseling.

The Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation will announce the winner of the Golden Apple Award tonight. It's the highest honor given by the foundation and Roanoke County School to a teacher. The winner will receive $3,000 and the use of a new car for a year.

The Danville School Board and City Council will hold a joint meeting tonight. The two organizations will talk about the multi-year financial planning project. In January, we reported that four Danville schools have been identified as most in need of upgrades.

Gregory Wormser will take over as the new fire chief in Lynchburg today. He has worked for the Lynchburg Fire Department since 1995, starting as a firefighter paramedic. Through promotions, he has served as battalion chief, fire marshal, and deputy fire chief.

The crown of the Wells Fargo Tower in downtown Roanoke will be lit purple tonight to celebrate the Patrick Henry High School Girls Swim Team, which has won the state title three years in a row.

A candlelight vigil takes place tonight for a man who was shot inside his home in Henry County. The Henry County Sheriff's Office says a 911 call lead to a home on Keen Drive in Axton where Eric Adams had been shot and killed. Deputies say a number of people were at the home when he was killed. The vigil begins at 6:30 p.m. at St. John Baptist Church in Axton.

The walking bridge on the Riverwalk Trail in Danville will be closed today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for maintenance. The bridge is located behind Public Works and is downstream from the Crossing at the Dan pedestrian bridge.



