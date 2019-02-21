What's News Today: February 21, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Senator Mark Warner continues his three day tour through Southwest Virginia. He will walk with city leaders through downtown Danville, visiting local businesses and talking about ways to boost the economy. He will then travel to Lynchburg, touring the Academy Center of the Arts.

Seniors will gather for their monthly potluck at the Diamond Hill Center in Lynchburg today. They will hear from leaders about what the LynchburgFeeds Initiative can do for the community. Organized by the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, the program connects people who need food with food pantries and assistance programs.

Sixth district congressman, Ben Cline, will hold a town hall meeting today in Lynchburg. Cline says this will give him a chance to interactive with the people of the district and take their views to Washington. The meeting runs from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Marine Corps League Detachment 759 on Old Forest Road.

If you're looking for a job, head to the Greater Lynchburg Community Job Fair. Dozens of employers will be there, talking about open positions and accepting applications. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Heritage United Methodist Church.

VDOT will hold a public hearing about improvements to the interchange of Route 606 and Interstate 81. VDOT hopes to reduce congestion and increase safety. The meeting runs from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Raphine Volunteer Fire Company.



