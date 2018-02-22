What's News Today: February 22, 2018

One of the three suspects, charged in the death of two people in Wythe County, will be in court today. Jared Stephens is charged with accessory after the fact in the deaths of Aidan Dawson and Raymond Rodriguez. Sheriff Keith Dunagan says the two men were shot. Dylan McGlothlin is charged with both murders and disposing of their bodies. Hunter Armbrister is charged with accessory after the fact. They will both be in court in June.

The Lynchburg City School Board will meet in closed session this afternoon. Board members will discuss personnel matters and receive advice from legal counsel. The meeting begins tonight at 5 p.m.

Sweet Briar College celebrates National Engineers Week. It will host a session for high school girls for Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day. A banquet will be held tomorrow.

The Roanoke County School Board will meet tonight to talk about school safety and emergency response planning. Staff will provide an overview of the planning, training and intervention processes in place. Earlier this week, school board member Don Butzer said he is calling for a special commission to evaluate existing procedures.

