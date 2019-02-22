What's News Today: February 22, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Senator Mark Warner continues his three day tour through Southwest Virginia. He will speak this morning to the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance. Warner will talk about legislation he introduced to ease the burden on Virginia businesses from tariffs on aluminum and steel.

Get ready for summer at the Roanoke Boat Show. Compare products and see what dealers have to offer as you prepare to get out on the water. It's today from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Berglund Center. Admission is free.

Take home a furry friend. Angels of Assisi will be set up at both Roanoke PetSmart locations with animals looking for a forever home. It's part of National Adoption Weekend. Angels will be there today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Three people will graduate from the first class of the Montgomery County Drug Court. The court is an alternative for non-violent offenders. Instead of jail time, the court offers a therapy programs, designed to break the cycle of addiction.

Lynchburg Parks and Rec holds a free health fair for seniors today. The Passport to Health Aging includes free health screenings, as well as cooking, fitness and wellness demonstrations. It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Forest Recreation Center.

God's Storehouse in Danville hosts its Empty Bowls fundraiser today. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For $15, you get a bowl of soup, as well as a ceramic bowl to take home. More than a dozen restaurants and caterers have donated food for the event.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.