What's News Today: February 23, 2018

North Cross 8th through 12th graders will hear from area professionals, artists and craftsmen today. The North Cross Symposium is a day-long program, going beyond the traditional curriculum, letting students learn about different careers and topics. Some of the session include "The Importance of Telling a Good Story", "Origami and Architecture" and "In the Kitchen."

The Fralin Free Clinic for the Homeless holds a dental clinic for those who don't have access to care. Several dentists and dental assistants will see more than two dozen patients today. You do need an appoint. The next clinic will take place in June.

Part of Jackson Street in Lynchburg, across from College Hill Center, will be closed today. Crews will work to repair a manhole. Work will continue through early next week.

The Franklin County Department of Public Safety will hold its Fire Academy Cadet Graduation Ceremony tonight. 15 people will graduate from the program.

The Virginia Tech Wind Ensemble will perform at the College Band Directors National Associaiton Southern Division Conference today. The group's performance at Carnegie Hall last year helped it get the invitation to perform at the conference in Tampa. A crowdfunding campaign helped pay for the trip.

