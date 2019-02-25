What's News Today: February 25, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Today is the first day on the job for new Bedford County Administrator Robert Hiss. He was appointed to the position in December, replacing Carl Boggess who retired at the end of the year. Hiss recently served as Assistant Manager for Athens-Clarke County, Georgia. Prior to that, he was Assistant County Administrator in Pulaski County.

Botetourt County holds a public input session tonight about fire and EMS response services. The county started the study last fall after hiring a consulting firm from Albemarle County. The meeting runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Greenfield Education and Training Center. If you can't make it to the meeting, there is a survey online.

Roanoke County Public Library holds an orientation session today for the Girls Who Code program. It aims to close the gender gap in the technology industry. The program begins in March and runs for ten weeks. Today's orientation session begins at 4 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Library.

Roanoke Valley Saves Week kicks off today. The United Way's week-long campaign encourages you to take action and save money to meet your financial goals in the future. There's a pledge you can sign, making a goal to set money aside and pay down debt. Tonight, there is a class on making your money work for you and budgeting tricks. That begins at 6 p.m. at the Roanoke Main Library.

The trial begins today for one of the men, charged with shooting a killing a man in Roanoke. Monte Taylor is charged with murder in the death of Michael Santamarina. The shooting happened in January 2018 in the 1300 blocks of Burks Street SW.

The trial gets underway in Albemarle County for the man, charged with driving a trash truck that collided with an Amtrak train, carrying GOP lawmakers. 31-year-old Dana Naylor is charged with involuntary manslaughter and DUI. The National Transportation Safety Board says he drove around the gates at a railroad crossing. The passenger of the truck was killed and another passenger was permanently injured.

