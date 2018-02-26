What's News Today: February 26, 2018

Lynchburg mayor, Joan Foster and vice-mayor, Treney Tweedy, will deliver the State of the City Address today. The two will recognize five people for outstanding community service work. The address begins at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

The Danville-Pittsylvania Metropolitan Planning Organization will meet this evening. It will talk about the regional bicycle plan, as well as Smart Scale transportation project applications.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will meet in closed session tonight. Board members will talk to candidates who have applied for the Deputy County Administrator position.

Jefferson College of Health Sciences hold an information session today about its Family Nurse Practitioner program. The online and in-person session begins at 4 p.m., where school leaders will talk about the masters program.

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors will vote to temporarily move a voting precinct. Because of renovations at the Squires Student Center, the E-3 precinct will be moved to the Graduate Life Center for this November's General Election only.

Part of 8th Street in Lynchburg will close today as crews work on a sewer line. The road will be closed from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. between Church Street and Main Street. Water and sewer service will not be affected.



