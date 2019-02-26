What's News Today: February 26, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The National Desert Storm War Memorial Association holds a site dedication ceremony this morning in Washington D. C. The Memorial to Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield will honor those who served in the liberation of Kuwait from Iraq and defended Saudi Arabia. In 2014, President Obama signed legislation for the memorial. President Trump signed off in 2017 on the location near the National Mall. The memorial is expected to open in 2021.

The Grandin Theatre holds its final presentation for Black History Month. On Tuesdays throughout February, the Grandin has shown films by African-American actors and directors. If you want to attend tonight's film, it starts at 7:15 p.m. Admission is free.

Mountain View Humane celebrates World Spay Day. Today, it is offering discounted spay/neuter surgeries for pitbulls and pitbull mixes. The cost is only $20, due to a partnership with the Tulip foundation.

We will learn, today, the name of Franklin County's new canine. The Sheriff's Office asked for public input. Sheriff Overton will announce the dogs name this morning.

Goodwill Industries holds a job fair today. A dozen employers from several different industries will be there, talking about open positions. The fair runs from 9 a.m. to noon at the Goodwill Jobs Campus on Melrose Avenue in Roanoke.

Civil Rights leader, Dr. William Anderson, will speak today at VCOM. Anderson was the first African-American to serve as president of the American Osteopathic Association. As a civil rights leader, he has worked with Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks and others.

