What's News Today: February 27, 2018

Halifax County Agricultural Development and the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research will hold an Industrial Hemp Summit today. Experts will talk about building the supply chain and developing market markets for industrial hemp fiber and food. They will also talk about law changes that need to be made to support the industry.

Martinsville City Council will discuss security at the jail. Over the last couple of years, the city has worked with architects to identify upgrades to intercom, video and door lock systems. It could enter into a contract to perform the improvements, which have a price tag of nearly $370,000.

The Pulaski County School Board will hold a budget work session today. The board will review budgets for departments in the school system. The new budget will take affect on July 1st.

Governor Ralph Northam will make several stops in central Virginia and Southside today. This morning, he will visit Danville Community College's Regional Center for Advanced Technology and Training facility. This afternoon he will stop in Lynchburg, visiting the Community Access Network and the Lynchburg Women's and Pediatrics Health Centre.

Williams Road in Lynchburg will be closed starting today between Trents Ferry Road and V.E.S. Road. The road will be closed daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Through Thursday as crews work to install new water and sewer lines. Service will not be affected at homes and businesses.

Loyal Street in Danville between Lynn Street and Craghead Street will be closed today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for road work.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.