What's News Today: February 27, 2019

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Virginia will receive a big donation today. SERVPRO will donate a low-mileage used car to the charity. The charity was hoping to get this, so it can continue to offer families a home away-from-home while having a child go through treatment at area hospitals.

An open house takes place today in Wytheville for a new recovery center. ReVIDA Recovery helps people suffering from opioid dependence. The center is certified by the Virginia Addiction and Recovery Treatment Services program, which allows it to take Medicaid patients. One in ten people struggling with addiction do not get treatment because of the high cost.

Education is the topic of discussion at the Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce's Business at Breakfast. The superintendents of Danville and Pittsylvania County will talk about new offerings and initiatives and the role schools play in economic development.

Representatives from Congressman Morgan Griffith's office will hold traveling office hours today. You can meet with a staff member about issues relating to federal agencies. They will be at the Town of Floyd Offices from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Martinsville Municipal Building from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.



