What's News Today: February 28, 2018

The Virginia Trades Expo returns to Virginia Technical Institute today. It connects high school students from across the region with employers in the trades industry. Local industries have seen a drop in qualified applicants over the past several years. More than 30 employers and 450 students will attend.

The National Save a Life Tour comes to Heritage High School today, to encourage safe driving. The program includes a presentation, as well as a hands on impaired and distracted driving simulator.

The Roanoke Valley Resource Authority will discuss awarding a contract for drainage improvements at the Rutrough Road Landfill. The project consists of removing and stabilizing sediment basins around the closed landfill.

Award winning actor Jim Caviezel, and a panel of faith leaders, will speak at Liberty University's convocation today. He will talk about the upcoming movie, "Paul, Apostle of Christ," where he plays Luke. Caviezel is best known for his role in 2004's "The Passion of the Christ." Convocation begins at 10:30 a.m. in the Vines Center.

Martinsville Fire and EMS holds its annual awards ceremony today. Twenty-seven people from Fire and EMS, Police and City Building Inspections Departments will be honored.

Road work could affect your late night travel plans in Botetourt County as work continues on the interchange at exit 150. From midnight to 5 a.m., exit 150A northbound will be closed. Lane closure will also be in place on Interstate 81 northbound and Route 220 southbound.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.