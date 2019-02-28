What's News Today: February 28, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Concord Turnpike in Lynchburg will be reduced to one lane today and tomorrow near the wastewater treatment plant. Crews will verify utility locations associated with the plant's construction. Closures will take place between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

A highway marker dedication takes place in Danville. The sign will commemorate First State Bank, which opened in 1919 as one of a few banks in Virginia owned by African-Americans. Its president was the only black member of a grand jury during Danville's civil rights demonstrations of 1963. He issued the lone dissent against indicting protesters. The bank posted bond for nearly 20 of the jailed demonstrators.

The city of Roanoke celebrates the opening of a new section of the Roanoke River Greenway. The new section begins at Aerial Way Drive and extends to the Norfolk Southern Materials Yard. The city says only three projects remain to complete the Roanoke River Greenway.

There's an information session today for a Citizen Science Water Monitoring Program. Volunteers will monitor streams by taking samples to determine the ecological health of the Roanoke River and its tributaries. If you're interested, the meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Raleigh Court Branch library.

Today is the last day for you to give your thoughts about fire and EMS services in Botetourt County. The county is evaluating delivery and response service times. The county says its seeing an increase in service calls because of growth. There is a survey you can take online.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.