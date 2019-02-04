What's News Today: February 4, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Roanoke City Council and the school board will hold a joint meeting this morning. They will talk about salaries, safety and security, employee hiring and retention and get an update on Fallon Park construction. Council will also get briefings on the airport authority expansion and budget planning.

Engineering students at the Burton Center for Arts and Technology have retro-fitted a child sized toy car for use by children with mobility issues. Today, they will give the cars to the children. The project was made possible by a grant from the Roanoke County Public Schools Education Foundation.



Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.