What's News Today: February 7, 2018

The Lynchburg Public Library holds a genealogy program today. "Trace Your African American Roots" will show you how to use court records, family histories, death records and more to research your family history. The program begins at 5 p.m. in the Community Room.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office holds a kickoff for this year's Growth Through Opportunity program. The program give people with special needs the chance to learn job skills. Deputies have attended training to be job coaches. The five cadets will be in the program for four months.

The trail takes place this morning for the former Botetourt County deputy, who is charged after an incident in Roanoke County. Police say a woman reported that 27 year-old Michael Brightwell III assaulted her in a case of road rage. She says he pulled out in front of her near Hershberger and Williamson Roads. They then came to a stoplight at the intersection of Florist Road. Police say Brightwell got out of his car and approached the woman. She claims he made a threatening statement, punched her in the stomach and then drove away. Brightwell is charged with DUI, assault and battery and unlawful stopping of a vehicle.

A lane closure in Lynchburg could affect your morning and evening commutes today. The right lane of Main Street at the Academy Center of the Arts will be closed as a crane is set up. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Jefferson College of Health Sciences holds an information session today about its Emergency Services program. The online session will give students, who are thinking about a career in emergency services, the chance to learn about the program.

