What's News Today: February 7, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Craig County Board of Supervisors will meet today. The U.S. Forest Service will be there to talk about plans for Fenwick Mines, which includes removing picnic tables and grills. The board will also talk about adding a compactor at the Route 42 Convenience Station.

Liberty Christian Academy student, Andrew Coleman, will perform, starting today, at Carnegie Hall as part of the 2018 High School Honors Performance Series. More than 18,000 students from around the world were nominated, with only 700 being selected.

The annual Virginia Children's Engineering Convention gets underway today in Roanoke. Nearly 800 elementary school teachers from across the Commonwealth will be there, learning STEM-based lessons they can take back to their classrooms. Superintendent of Public Instruction, Dr. James Lane, will speak to the group.

A group of VTC School of Medicine students and Carilion Clinic doctors will face off in the seventh annual Doc for Morgan basketball challenge. Proceeds from the event go to the Morgan Dana Harrington Memorial Scholarship Fund at the school. The game gets underway tonight at 7 p.m. at Patrick Henry High School. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

The City of Roanoke holds a community meeting about replacing the Wasena Bridge. The city is looking for feedback about your functional and aesthetic preferences. Construction is expected to begin in 2022.

Community School in Roanoke will present Roanoke's Local Hero Award tonight. The award goes to a person who is "influential in the community and demonstrates the humanitarianism, altruism and social conscience exemplified by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr." A committee of middle school students selected the winner.

