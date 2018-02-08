What's News Today: February 8, 2018

The Virginia Children's Engineering Council holds its annual convention in Roanoke starting today. Eight hundred Pre-kindergarten through 5th grade teachers from across the commonwealth are expected to attend the two day event. Workshops will focus on using and controlling technology, using knowledge in all subject to solve engineering problems and developing literacy and self-confidence.

The Roanoke County School Board will meet to approve the calendar for the next two school years. For the 2018-2019 school year, students will start on August 13th with the first semester ending before winter break. The last day of school will be on May 22.

Martinsville City Council will hold a community informational meeting tonight. Piedmont Community Services will talk about its interest in using the former City Housing Office. The building has been vacant since 2016 and used for storage and a voting precinct since. The group will talk about its plans for the facility at tonight's 7 p.m. meeting.

