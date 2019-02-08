What's News Today: February 8, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The family of Virginia State Police trooper, Lucas Dowell will receive family and friends today. Visitation is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Chilhowie Christian Church. As we've reported, Dowell was shot and killed when the Virginia State Tactical Team was serving a drug-related search warrant. Dowell's funeral is scheduled for tomorrow morning at 11 a.m.

Piedmont Arts in Martinsville hosts a Daddy Daughter Dance. Arrive in style on the red carpet as you enjoy a night on the dance floor. You'll get a keepsake photo and refreshments. It's $20 per couple. It's Friday night from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Campbell County Sheriff's Office holds an awards ceremony today. Several awards will be given out, including the Commendation Award, Distingtuished Service Award and Lifesaving Award. The awards ceremony begins at 2 p.m. in the Board of Supervisors Meeting Room.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.