What's News Today: February 9, 2018

A prom for people with disabilities takes place tonight. Several churches in the Roanoke Valley have come together to put on the event, which is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation. The night includes dinner, limo rides, dances and more.

The Danville Area Training Center will hold hundreds of EMTs starting today for hands-on training. The training allows EMTs to earn continuing education credits. They will take several courses on topics ranging from stroke management to human trafficking and drone technology. The training continues through Sunday.

The Safe Surfin' Foundation release4d the video "EXPOSED." It was written, produced and edited by the Jefferson Forest High School Cyber SWAT Team. The video shows the practice of teens sexting and the legal consequences that follow. The film will be shown to students at Jefferson Forest High School this morning.

Goodwill holds an information session today for those interested in technology training. The Careers in Technology program helps those who are unemployed or underemployed gain the skills needed to start a career in the technology field. Today's session starts at 10 a.m. at the Roanoke Jobs Campus.

