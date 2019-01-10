What's News Today: January 10, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

The Lynchburg Fire Department will present checks today to three organizations. Proceeds from its Cancer Awareness T-Shirt Campaign will benefit Centra Foundation's Mammograms Annually A Must Program, the Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center and the Lynchburg Fire Department Museum.

A neighborhood canvas takes place in Lynchburg today. One Community, One Voice will hold the event in the Birchwood Apartments complex after an increase in crime there.

Lynchburg City Schools superintendent, Crystal Edwards, will host a community conversation tonight. It's a chance for students, staff and parents to weigh in on the school system's strategic plan. Topics to be discussed include curriculum, attendance and community involvement. It begins at 5:30 p.m. at Heritage High School.

New Valley Metro routes begin today in Vinton. Written notifications have been placed on stops for Routes 35 and 36. The new routes will allow people to travel to local businesses and restaurants without leaving the town. The buses will also, not enter the parking lots of Lake Park Drive Plaza and River Park shopping centers. We have a map of the route online at wsls.com.

Staff from Representative Morgan Griffith's office will hold local office hours today in the New River Valley. They will be at the town of Pearisburg Offices from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the Radford Public Library from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. and the Wythe County Sheriff's Office from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.

