What's News Today: January 15, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Voters in Pulaski County will head to the polls today. A special election is taking place to vote for Commissioner of Revenue. Democratic Candidate Donna Gray will face off against Independent Kim Matthews. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Optima Health brings its reading program and puppet performance to the Roanoke Valley starting today. The program offers services for low-income children and adults, including sponsoring scholarships for student tutoring. The puppet performance will take place today for students at Hurt Park Elementary and Roanoke Academy for Math and Science. There is a public performance tomorrow at the Taubman Museum of Art.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors could vote to approve a gate station along the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Roanoke Gas is requesting to build the station at the Summit View Business Park. A public meeting was held last month, but a representative from Roanoke Gas was not there to answer questions.

Firefighters from across the Commonwealth will "Walk the Line" in Richmond today. They will ask state lawmakers to improve workers' compensation laws and invest in occupational cancer prevention.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.