What's News Today: January 17, 2019

The man charged with killing a 25-year-old in Lynchburg will be in court today for a preliminary hearing. Lynchburg police say 35-year-old Asa Hogue turned himself into police after Tyler Harris died at Lynchburg General Hospital. He's charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Carilion Clinic and Health Roanoke Valley will release the results of a community health assessment today. The surveys are done every three years, showing issues, where improvements goals are needed and to track progress.

Students at Cave Spring High School will get out of school early today. Classes will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. Classes are cancelled tomorrow. Students attending B-day classes at the Burton Center for Arts and Technology will have the option to go as normal. This is ahead of the transition to the modular campus, which will house students during construction on the school. Starting Tuesday, 10th through 12th graders will report to the modular campus while 9th graders will report to Cave Spring Middle.

The Roanoke Starcade holds its grand opening tonight. It's a new space in Center in the Square, featuring classic and new arcade systems and activities for gaming and competition. The Roanoke Starcade is on the second floor near the Pinball Museum.

The Salem VA Medical Center will hold a Veterans Town Hall today. Members of the leadership team will provide updates on access, scheduling and programs. Vietnam Veterans will receive a 50th anniversary lapel pin and be recognized for their service. The meeting begins today at 2 p.m.

