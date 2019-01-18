What's News Today: January 18, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Downtown Roanoke Restaurant Week kicks off today. Dozens of restaurants are taking part, offering $10 lunch deals and $20 or $35 three-course dinners. Post a photo on Facebook or Twitter to be entered to win a $50 Downtown Roanoke Gift Card.

Glenvar High School holds a ribbon cutting today for a new recording studio. The school received a grant from the Academy of Country Music for the equipment. Three-time Songwriter of the Year and Glenvar alumnus, Ross Copperman, will be there for the ribbon cutting. Much of the equipment was donated.

The University of Virginia will make what it calls a major announcement today. The school says it will have a "transformative effect on UVA's ability to serve the commonwealth, nation and world."

Lee-Jackson Day events will be held, starting today in Lexington. The event commemorates Generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. A symposium takes place today with a memorial ceremony and parade scheduled for tomorrow.

Classes at Cave Spring High School are cancelled today as the campus transitions to the modular campus. That's where classes will take place, starting Tuesday, as construction begins on the main building. Tenth through twelfth grade students will report to the modular campus with ninth graders reporting to Cave Spring Middle School.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.