What's News Today: January 2, 2019

VDOT will bring lane closure and work zones back to interstates and major highways today starting at noon. The closures were lifted on Monday to accommodate holiday travel.

Former Water Control Board member, Roberta Kellam, will talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline today. She will discuss the alleged violations against the pipeline. She will thank community members who have documented the possible impacts of the pipeline on waterways.

We have a traffic alert that could impact your late night travels. The eastbound ramp from Interstate 64 to Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County will close tonight. Also, the northbound left lane of I-81 will be closed from mile marker 191 to 192 for guardrail repair. I-64 drivers can detour onto southbound I-81 to exit 188A. You will then follow Route 60 to get on I-81 north. Work will take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Martinsville City Council will hold an organizational meeting this morning. Two new council members will be sworn in. A mayor and vice mayor will be selected and sworn in as well.

The Franklin County Board of Supervisors will hold an organizational meeting this afternoon. A chair and vice-chair will be elected.

Due to the holiday, trash collection will change in a few cities this week. In Roanoke, trash normally collected on Monday and Tuesday will be collected today. Wednesday's will be picked up on Thursday and Thursday's will be collected on Friday. In Danville, if your trash is normally collected on Tuesday, it will be picked up on Saturday.

