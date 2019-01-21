What's News Today: January 21, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

Students in Pulaski County will commemorate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Middle school students in the Life After School Program will hear from guest speakers and take part in service projects.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Lynchburg Community Council holds its annual breakfast this morning. The theme for the event is A Legacy of Dignity and Worth. Lynchburg City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Crystal Edwards, is the keynote speaker. It begins this morning at 8:30 at Phase 2.

The Campbell County Branch of the NAACP holds its annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Program this morning. Lynchburg mayor, Treney Tweedy, will will be the keynote speaker. The theme for this year's event it A Dream of Unity. The program begins at 2 p.m. at Rustburg High School.

This week is National School Choice Week. There are events taking place at schools across the nation, letting parents know about the options they have for their child's K-12 education.

Two new bus routes begin today in Christiansburg. The Christiansburg Explorer is adding a blue and gold route. The service will operate weekdays, making stops at 16 locations in the town. We have a link to the schedules on wsls dot com.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Parade takes place this morning in Lexington. The theme for this year's event is We March for Justice. The parade begins at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.