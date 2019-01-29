What's News Today: January 29, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

If you have Bedford Farmers Market SNAP tokens, you can trade those in today, for credit your EBT account. After February 5th, these tokens will no longer be valid. Eligible tokens are printed in blue and say Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital on them. Take them and your EBT card to Bedford Christian Ministries from 9 a.m. to noon for credit.

The man charged with killing another man in Danville goes on trial today. Marshall Silver, Jr. is charged with first degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of Allan Wright. According to arrest warrants, Silver and Wright has been arguing about money prior to the July 2018 shooting.

Representatives from the Republic of Turkey will visit Pulaski County today. The county's economic development team recently traveled to Washington to meet with officials from Turkey about economic development opportunities.

The City of Lynchburg will talk about changes to parking in downtown today. Property owners and loft managers will learn about changes to parking on Jefferson Street and in several city parking lots. The changes are scheduled to take affect on February 4th.

If you're looking to change careers, the Lynchburg Public Library is hosting a resume and job search workshop today. Learn how to create a stand-out resume and search for open positions. It's free from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. At the library on Memorial Avenue.

VDOT holds a public hearing today about improvements to Interstate 81 in Botetourt County. The state is looking for input on safety improvements to the S-curve between mile markers 167 and 169 near Buchanan. The meeting runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Buchanan Elementary School.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.