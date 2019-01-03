What's News Today: January 3, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

If you need something to stay warm this winter, people in Lynchburg can help. People have been knitting and crocheting scarves, hat and other items that will keep you warm. Today, they will be hung on the fences, sign posts and clotheslines at the Human Services Building on Ninth Street and Park View Community Mission on Memorial Avenue as part of "Chase the Chill." If you need an item, stop by and pick one up free of charge.

Love's will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Travel Stop in Alleghany County. The Love Travel Stop is located off Interstate 64 in Low Moor. As we've reported, it will add 80 new jobs and 56 truck parking spaces. During the ceremony, Love's will make a $2,000 donation to Alleghany High School.

The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors holds a reorganization meeting today. Members will elect a chairman and vice-chair and set dates for its meetings this year.

Part of Route 100 in Pulaski County remains closed today. Crews are demolishing the old bridge on Route 100 as part of the bridge project over Route 11. The closure will remain in place through Tuesday afternoon. A detour is in place.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.