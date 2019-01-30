What's News Today: January 30, 2019

Here's a look at some of the stories we'll be following today as they make headlines across the country and Southwest Virginia.

People will gather today to celebrate the life of Radford University student Alexa Cannon. Her funeral is this morning at 11 a.m. at Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the church's youth mission trip fund or the National Canine Cancer Foundation. Radford University will also hold a memorial service tonight. The service begins at 9:15 p.m. in the Student Recreation and Wellness Center. Those attending are encouraged to wear blue, which is Alexa's favorite color. As we've reported, police say the Patrick Henry High School graduate was stabbed to death by her roommate last week.

Staff from Governor Northam's office will hold community office hours today in Southside. You can meet one-on-one with someone from the Office of Constituent Services and Community Engagement today from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Danville Community College. The governor's office says the program will give people greater access to assistance from state government resources.

Students at E. C. Glass and Heritage High Schools in Lynchburg will take part in Project Inclusion starting today. Forty students will talk about topics like prejudice, race, religion, in an effort to reduce bias and prejudice in schools. The program lasts through Saturday.

LewisGale Hospital Pulaski holds a groundbreaking ceremony today. It's building a new 16 bed adult inpatient behavioral health unit. The hospital says there's a growing need for mental health and substance abuse services.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.